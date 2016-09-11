Enrique takes blame for Barca defeat

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has admitted that the responsibility for the Catalans' shock defeat to Alaves ultimately falls on him after he left out Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Enrique made a string of changes to his side for the match as various of his star players returned late to the club following the international break.

Messi, meanwhile, had been struggling with a groin strain and was always doubtful for the match.

"I am the one ultimately responsible for all the bad things that happen," Enrique told the media after the defeat to the newly-promoted Alaves.

"Many of the changes came from the circumstances surrounding us, but we have 22 players and we are going to use everyone this season."

While the exclusions of Messi and Suarez were the most noteworthy, the Barca boss also changed his entire back four, as goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and striker Paco Alcacer were handed their club debuts.

After falling behind 2-1, Enrique called upon Messi, Suarez and Andres Iniesta from the bench, but his star trio were unable to bring the Spanish champions back into the match.

"We lacked fluidity, precision and we were fragile in defence, which is one of the things that normally makes us strong," he continued.

"The one positive is it is a time to reflect on what this team has won over the years. Everyone makes us favourites for everything, but it is not easy to win any game."