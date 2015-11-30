Allegri hails Juve recovery

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes his team have recovered from their early-season slump after beating Palermo 3-0 at Stadio Renzo Barbera on Sunday.

Goals from Mario Mandzukic, Stefano Sturaro and Simone Zaza saw the Bianconeri cruise to victory in Sicily and climb up to fifth in the Serie A Standings.

"It was a good performance in terms of intensity, especially coming so soon after a difficult challenge with Manchester City," Allegri told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia, referring to their 1-0 win in the Champions League.

"November has been very good for us and we recovered some essential points in the Serie A table. This squad is capable of learning several different systems and approaches, but we still have lot that can be improved.

"At this moment we can see the team has improved physically, we are sharper and can change tempo at the right times. The only problem today was that we gave the ball away too cheaply.

"When I said that I didn't like the air around Juventus this summer, it was because some people felt as if four years of Serie A domination meant we could just walk onto the pitch and win.

"We struggled with that for a month and a half, then everyone realised we have to fight hard and work to win every single point."