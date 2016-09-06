Japan too good for Thailand

Japan netted twice to defeat a spirited Thailand 2-0 in their 2018 World Cup qualifying match at Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors drew first blood from striker Genki Haraguchi in the 17th minute in Bangkok.

Despite some enterprising play from the hosts, they were unable to pierce the Japanese defence.

Takuma Asano would then seal the deal in the 75th minute, with Keisuke Honda earning the assist.

FT Thailand 0-2 Japan

The deficit could have been more if it was not for the skills of Thai stopper Kawin Thamsatchanan, who enjoyed a superb game with the gloves.

Japan dominated possession in the early stages and the pressure finally told when a flighted cross from Hiroki Sakai was me by Haraguchi’s head to open the scoring.

The visitors momentum was slightly scuppered when a bizarre incident saw Masato Morishige pick up the ball in mid-play as he thought it was deflated, only to receive a yellow card.

There were a couple chances for Japan to go 2-0 up before the half, including a shot from Asano that was deflected then powered goalward from Honda, but Thamsatchanan pulled off a fine save.

Thailand had their chance against the run of play in the 70th minute, where Japanese stopper Shusaku Nishikawa showed all his speed to get out and smother an effort from streaking striker Teersil Dangda.

Japan were eventually rewarded for their field dominance, with that man Anaso impressing, as as he paced around Tanaboon and drove the ball home under a diving Thamsatchanan for their second goal.

The win sees Japan move up to third in Group B on three points, while Thailand are at the bottom on zero after consecutive losses in their campaign. Thailand next face UAE on 6 October.