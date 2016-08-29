Nasri won’t rule out City exit

France international midfielder Samir Nasri has neither confirmed nor denied reports suggesting that he appears to be on his way out at Manchester City.

The 29-year-old registered his first competitive few minutes under new manager Pep Guardiola in the Citizens' 3-1 victory against West Ham United over the weekend.

Despite garnering praise from Guardiola, Nasri isn't certain about his future under the former Bayern Munich mentor.

"Yes, there could still be movement. It depends on a lot of things in fact," he told French TV channel SFR Sport.

"There's been a lot of speculation. Things that are true. Things that are false too because they've never shown me the door or anything like that.

"But I said everything depends on what's up there [in your head] and your desire. So we'll see. We're going to sit down, discuss it and see what's to be done," he said.

Nasri also admitted to being slightly unfit prior to pre-season training.

"I was a little out of shape and then I worked a lot," he said.

"I let people talk. I simply concentrated on what I know what to do best and that's on the pitch.

"For a few weeks now, things have been going really well with the coach. He decided to call on me today and I tried to show him on the pitch."