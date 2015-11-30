Michel hails ‘courage’ in Monaco stalemate

Olympique de Marseille head coach Michel thought his team did well to earn a point in their 3-3 draw with Monaco at Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

Romain Alessandrini, Michy Batshuayi, and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou all scored for OM, while Almamy Toure struck a brace for Monaco, with Fabio Coentrao also getting on the scoresheet.

"The team showed a lot of courage to bounce back from everything that happened to them during the match, and we had to play some good football to level the score," Michel said.

"When a team scores three goals at home, they should win the match, and we need to make massive improvements in defence.

"They equalised with their first real chance and we lost the thread a bit. From set pieces, you need to make sure that everyone is being marked individually. We're working on it in training, but each player is responsible, and it's costing us a lot of goals."

Meanwhile, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim was slightly frustrated with the result, although he was glad to see his team back amongst the goals after their 2-0 loss to Anderlecht in the Europa League.

"It's a point won, but the match disappointed me a bit,' said the Portuguese coach. "It was intense, with two good sides duking it out.

"I think we played a good match against Anderlecht as well, but tonight we scored goals too and that's very important."