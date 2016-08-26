Puel rules out Fonte transfer

Manchester United will have to look elsewhere for cover in defence after Southampton manager Claude Puel ruled out a move for Jose Fonte.

The Red Devils have been consistently linked with an £8 million move for the 32-year-old Portuguese international, who has been with the Saints since 2010.

The Mirror have reported that Southampton have handed Fonte a pay-rise from £45,000-a-week to £70,000-a-week, with Puel insisting their experience centre-back is now fully focused on his club.

Puel said: "The situation of Jose is now finished and he is back to normal.

"Jose is now concentrating just on his football and his team. He had a good discussion with the director of football, with the chairman and now everything is all OK.

"For Jose it was important for us, for me, to keep him in the squad because he is a good personality, a good professional and has good leadership qualities.

"It was important to listen to Jose and understand his position and have time to speak – but now is the time to play and there is no problem with this."

Puel, who began his career with Sporting, has also played for Benfica and Crystal Palace, and was part of the Portugal side that won the 2016 European Championship in France.