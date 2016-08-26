Solo slapped with six-month suspension

Hope Solo, the goalkeeper for the US Women’s national soccer team, has been suspended for six months after calling Olympic rivals Sweden “a bunch of cowards”.

In announcing the ban, US Soccer president Sunil Gulati said Solo’s comments were “unacceptable”.

“The comments by Hope Solo after the match against Sweden during the 2016 Olympics were unacceptable and do not meet the standard of conduct we require from our National Team players,” said Gulati. “Beyond the athletic arena, and beyond the results, the Olympics celebrate and represent the ideals of fair play and respect. We expect all of our representatives to honor those principles, with no exceptions.

“Taking into consideration the past incidents involving Hope, as well as the private conversations we’ve had requiring her to conduct herself in a manner befitting a U.S. National Team member, U.S. Soccer determined this is the appropriate disciplinary action.”

Solo will not be eligible for selection to the U.S. Women’s National Team until February 2017, though she will only miss two games for the US, against Thailand and the Netherlands next month.

Writing on her Facebook page, Solo said she was “saddened” by the decision.

“I could not be the player I am without being the person I am, even when I haven’t made the best choices or said the right things,” she said.

Solo was previously suspended for 30 days in early 2015, with media reports claiming she was in the car when husband Jerramy Stevens was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.