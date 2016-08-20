Koeman reveals Lukaku contingency plan

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed he has a contingency plan in place should striker Romelu Lukaku be sold in the current transfer window.

The future of the Belgium international has long been the source of widespread speculation, with the player's former club, Chelsea, said to be keen to bring him back to Stamford Bridge following the appointment of Antonio Conte.

While Koeman is understandably keen to retain the services of his star striker, he admits he can't rule out a transfer.

The former Southampton boss was quick to point out, though, that the Toffees had not received any concrete offers for the Belgian frontman. Be that as it may, Koeman is planning for Lukaku's potential departure.

"I have two plans – one is with Lukaku and one without him," Koeman was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"I prepare for yes and no and that's when we will see. Of course we have names in mind. If not that's not good.

"It's football, it's business. Sometimes if you work in football don't be surprised, that's my answer about that.

"The problem is the date and finish of the window, that's what needs to change. There is a lot of interest we know, he's a good player.

"Finally you can't win it if really it is a big team who spent a lot of money for an Everton player or an Southampton player. I had the same story in Southampton.

"But there was not really that big bid on table and still now there is no big bid on the table."