Agent: Podolski leaving Arsenal

Podolski has been heavily linked to Turkish club Galatasaray following a dismal season with the Gunners, which saw him fail to start a single game. The 30-year-old made seven appearances off the bench before spending the second half of the season on loan at Inter Milan.

However, Poldolski struggled during his time at Inter as he only scored one goal in 17 appearances.

German newspaper Bild reported that Podolski is likely to sign with Galatasaray until 2018 and added that the Turkish club are willing to pay four million Euros to release Podolski from his Arsenal contract.

The paper also reported that Podolski will earn five million Euros plus extras if he agrees to sign with Galatasaray.

"We had good talks with Wenger," Touihri told Bild. "He wanted to keep Lukas at Arsenal but could not guarantee him a starting position. That's why we agreed to make a transfer."