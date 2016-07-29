Spurs suffer second successive defeat

Tottenham suffered a second consecutive loss in the International Champions Cup after going down 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in Melbourne on Friday.

Both teams played the fixture at a high intensity despite it being a pre-season friendly and Spurs would probably feel hard done by after a spectacular goalkeeping display from Jan Oblak.

Anton Walkes was at fault for the first-half goal when he failed to deal with a flighted set-piece by Atleti skipper Gabi and the ball fell into the path of Diego Godin, who had the simple task of beating a deserted Michel Vorm.

Josh Onomah hit the post for Maurico Pochettino's side just before Erik Lamela and Vincent Janssen showed some real promise in their link-up play only for the Argentine to steer another shot against the bar.

However, the Slovenian keeper wasn't too bothered by the barrage of attacks as a string of fine saves to deny midfielder Ryan Mason and striker Janssen secured Atletico another victory.