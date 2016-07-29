Next stop Scotland for Van Persie?

Mark Warburton has laughed off reports linking Rangers with Robin van Persie.

Claims that the Ibrox club were ready to make a move for the former Arsenal and Manchester United star spread like wildfire across social media on Wednesday night.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes even suspended betting on the Dutchman making a switch to Glasgow after taking a “flurry of bets”.

But the whole episode left Warburton perplexed as he insisted he had never even made an enquiry about the 32-year-old, reported to be currently earning more than £100,000 a week with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce, with the Gers boss admitting he was both “bemused and amused” by the misleading gossip.

“I wonder what the first question will be,” the Englishman said as he sat down ahead of his weekly press conference.

“I have no idea where the rumour has emanated from. I woke up to a barrage of texts and missed calls, with apparently the deal done.

“Everybody knew about it apart from the people at Rangers Football Club.

“Out of our pay league I think is a fair comment.

“He’s an unbelievably talented player but absolutely nothing in it whatsoever. I’m bemused to hear some of the stories, including betting being suspended.

“There is no truth in the story whatsoever.”

The Van Persie claims come just days after another internet fabrication suggested the Light Blues were in talks with former Celtic goal machine Henrik Larsson’s son Jordan.

The Helsingborg teenager took to Twitter to shoot down the claims, posting: “Me? Signing for Them? Are u having a laugh?”

And Warburton reckons it has all been the work of hoaxers.

He said: “These stories do entertain me. I don’t know where these things come from. I’m sure someone is laughing somewhere.”

Warburton does have more realistic targets, but insists Gers will not be rushed with another month still to go before the close of the summer transfer window.

“We’re looking for another attacking option and another defending option,” he said.

“But we’re in no panic for it. The squad is in good shape and the fitness levels are good.

“If we can find the one or two who will add value, then we will move. It’s not a case for bringing in numbers for numbers’ sake.”

Warburton has been a vocal critic of the new format for the Betfred Cup, insisting the round-robin phase against mainly lower-league opposition has not been the ideal preparation for his side ahead of the new campaign.

But having sailed through Group F into the knockout rounds with four clean sheets, he hopes his side will be pushed more when they take on English Premier League new boys Burnley at Ibrox in Saturday’s friendly clash.

“I spoke to (Burnley manager) Sean Dyche the other day and he said they will put out a very strong side, certainly for the first 70 minutes,” the former Brentford boss said.

“They are an English Premiership side, won the Championship last year. They are a top team, so it’s a real test for us. We want more of these kind of fixtures.

“No disrespect to the quality of opponent in the League Cup, we would rather play two or three games of this calibre going into the start of the season.”

