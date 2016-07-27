Melo: Inter can do better

Felipe Melo says that Inter Milan have put a disappointing 2015/16 season behind them and are solely focussed on winning as they prepare for the start of the Serie A campaign.

Speaking to Mediaset Premium from Montclair State University, the Brazilian midfielder highlighted the club’s intention to do well this season.

“Regardless of what happens off the pitch, we’re staying calm on it,” he said.

“I came here because Inter are one of the biggest clubs in the world and also because of Roberto Mancini, who works hard and is the first to suffer when we don’t win. It’s the right thing for him to stay with us.

“We finished higher in the league than previous years last season and we got back into Europe. We had a new squad and this year we know each other better, so we can do better. We can’t have any regrets, we’re working hard and we just need consistency.”

The 33-year-old refused to pay much attention to Massimo Allegri side’s recent high-profile acquisitions, which include:Dani Alves, Marko Pjaca, Miralem Pjanic, Medhi Benatia and Gonzalo Higuaín.

“Juventus have bought some huge players but we are Inter. Our aim is to win,” he concluded.