Draxler yet to decide on Juventus move

Earlier in the week, Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt revealed that the Italian side had been given permission to speak to the German international about a transfer, prompting speculation that a move was imminent.

However, the 21-year-old turned out for Schalke in a pre-season friendly against Lechia Gdansk on Wednesday, and his agent, Roger Wittmann, has downplayed talk that a move has been agreed.

"There is no agreement," Wittmann told RevierSport. "Julian is thinking about his future, but he does that every summer anyway."

Juve are looking to bring in reinforcements after seeing playmaker Andrea Pirlo join Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC, while Arturo Vidal is reported to be on his way to Bayern Munich.

Draxler, who has also been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Arsenal, still has three years to run on his current contract with the club. It is believed that Juventus are set to table a bid of €25m for the midfielder, but that Schalke will not settle for anything less than €35m.