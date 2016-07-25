Origi: I’m ready to help the team

Liverpool striker Divock Origi says he is not worried about the extra competition for places at the club and believes squad depth is important to succeed.

Despite already boasting the likes of Origi, Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, Robert Firmino, Danny Ings and Christian Benteke in his squad, manager Jurgen Klopp has sought to bolster their attacking options in the off-season with the signings of Saido Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Competition for starting places will be intense, but Origi says that’s par for the course at a big club and will spur them into working harder for each other and the team.

“We are at a big club and that is one of the challenges of being at a big club – that is what pushes you to go higher,” he told the club’s official website.

“We have to push each other and support each other so we can achieve that.

“It’s the reason I came to Liverpool, to have challenges. We all have qualities but we have to unite together and show we can do great things together. It’s a good squad and we have to work.

“After the World Cup, I got the chance at 19 years of age to play at a high level and sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Before you come here, you don’t really know what it means but afterwards, I fell in love with the club.

“I think I’ve progressed a lot and I know there’ll be ups and downs this season because I am still young, but I am ready to progress and help the team.”