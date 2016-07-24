Adriano closing in on Barca exit

Adriano looks set to end his six-year association with Barcelona after Besiktas announced they are in talks to sign the full-back from the Spanish champions.

The 31-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Primera Division rivals Sevilla in 2010 and went on to win the domestic title and the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the Camp Nou.

But his contribution has waned in the past two years, which saw Adriano make just 25 league appearances as Barca claimed back-to-back top-flight trophies.

The former Brazil international was included in the Blaugrana's pre-season tour of the United Kingdom, but he appears to be closing in on a move to Turkey.

The Super Lig champions revealed on their official website that negotiations are underway to bring Adriano to Istanbul after 11 years in Spain.