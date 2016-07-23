PSV-West Brom clash cancelled

The pre-season clash between PSV Eindhoven and West Bromwich Albion was called off on Friday night amidst security concerns.

The FOX Sports Cup finale, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, was cancelled by local authorities after it emerged that a group calling themselves PSV supporters were planning to disrupt proceedings.

Tournament organisers Match IQ have offered supporters of both clubs the option to watch the clash between Vitesse Arnhem and FC Porto.

Maarten van Seggelen, Vitesse marketing and communications manager, spoke to West Brom’s official website, apologising for the cancellation of the fixture.

“We are really broken by the decision of the Mayor of Arnhem to postpone your match v PSV Eindhoven,” Van Seggelen said.

“There is nothing I or Vitesse can do about it, but I sincerely apologise as this is not the way that we wanted it to go.

“On request of the City of Arnhem we ask if you can help communicate to your fans that we are really sorry and they are welcome at the match Vitesse v FC Porto.

“Please let us know if we can help with anything. We can not solve it, but want to help where needed.”