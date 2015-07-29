Arsenal’s best XI

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech

Having spent much of last season on the Stamford Bridge bench, veteran Cech is almost guaranteed to walk into Wenger's starting XI and will provide both experience and composure in an area – something the north London have been sorely lacking. The 33-year-old's arrival has resulted in Wojciech Szczesny heading to Roma, while David Ospina looks set to be relegated to the bench once more.

Centre-backs: Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny

The complimentary duo have been inseparable in the heart of defence over the past two campaigns and that trend is likely to continue if they manage to avoid injury. Koscielny's pace and power coupled with Mertesacker's dominance in the air and astute positioning could prove vital if the club are to challenge Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League. Expect the highly-rated, but largely unproven, Brazilian Gabriel Paulista to deputise throughout the campaign.

Right-back: Mathieu Debuchy

The Frenchman's shoulder injury early last season provided youngster Hector Bellerin with the perfect opportunity to show his quality and the Spaniard's emergence will likely give Wenger a selection headache throughout the season should the pair remain fit.

Left-back: Nacho Monreal

Kieran Gibbs has been the preferred option for much of the past three campaigns, but last season saw Monreal force himself into the starting XI with a number of key performances, most notably in the 2-0 league win away to Manchester City. The manager will have a similar dilemma on the left side of defence should Gibbs come to the fore early on.

Central midfielders: Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla

The flexibility of Arsenal's midfield has proved to be one of the club's major strengths in recent seasons, with Wenger assembling a plethora of attacking talent, resulting in a serious fight for places. But it was Coquelin's defensive displays last season that had Gunners fans most impressed. The Frenchman's guile and industry in midfield allowed his fellow midfielders the freedom to roam, and having recently penned a new deal, the 23-year-old will likely be the club's main defensive midfielder this season.

Most often the heartbeat of the Arsenal side going forward, Cazorla will once again be a mainstay in Wenger's line-up following another incredibly consistent season. playing from a deeper role, the diminutive Spaniard has the range and vision to pick out an pass and will have benefited from yet another season in the grueling Premier League.

Right attacking midfielder: Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey struggled with injury problems for the better part of last campaign and only showed glimpses of the quality that saw him emerge as one of the league's best midfielders during the 2013/14 season. But having finished the season strongly, the roaming Welshman is poised for another regular berth in either a wide or more central position, as he and continues to add goals to his ever-expanding qualities.

Centre attacking midfielder: Mesut Ozil

After getting off to a slow start following his extended summer holiday last season, World Cup-winner Ozil enjoyed a solid campaign and statistically was one of the Gunners' best players last season, with his work rate in particular improving. However, many would argue the much-maligned German is yet to justify his 42 million price tag and this seams to be a make-or-break campaign for the 26-year-old.

Left attacking midfielder: Alexis Sanchez

Without a doubt the Gunners' best player in the 2014/15 campaign, Sanchez will likely be the first name on Wenger's team-sheet throughout this season. The versatile Chilean's insatiable work rate and incredible attitude towards the game has rubbed off on the rest of the squad and the forward virtually carried the Gunners through an injury crisis at the start of the campaign, netting an impressive 16 league goals. Expect more of the same from the pacy attacker.

Striker: Olivier Giroud

Giroud enjoyed another solid campaign in England despite suffering an ankle injury towards the end of last year, managing 19 goals in all competitions, including the fourth in Arsenal's 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa in the FA Cup final.

However, the 28-year-old may face increased competition this coming season, with both Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott intent of securing a role through the middle.

There are also rumours that Karim Benzema or Alexandre Lacazette could be on their way to the club in the current transfer window, which could see Wenger opt for Giroud to form a partnership up front. However, following last week's Emirates Cup, Wenger asserted that an additional striker was not required.