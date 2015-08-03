Marotta dismisses Oscar link

Juventus director general Guiseppe Marotta says the club 'will never sign Oscar or Isco' but admits they are still in the market for a midfielder.

The attackers have both been heavily linked with the Bianconeri this off-season following the departure of Arturo Vidal to Bayern Munich, as the club look to secure their fifth straight Serie A title.

But Marotta has dismissed rumours they are interested in the duo and says their reason to sign another midfielder is to improve the depth of the squad and not because of a lack of quality.

"trequartista? We are looking for a midfielder numerically, not with any specific qualities, but in the context of a very eclectic midfield which includes Pogba, Marchisio, Khedira and Pereyra,” Marotta said to Quotidiano Sportivo.

"Dybala could play as a trequartista. Isco and Oscar are two players who aren’t extraordinary, but they would add to Juventus. Unfortunately they aren’t ours and we will never sign them."