Drinkwater: New signings looking sharp

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater is impressed with what he has seen of the club's new signings during pre-season training so far.

The England international, who was one of last season's star performers for the title-winning Foxes, saw them add five new players to the roster ahead of their trip to Austria for the first leg of their preparations for the new campaign.

Ron-Robert Zieler, Luis Hernandez, Nampalys Mendy, Raul Uche and Ahmed Musa have all joined Claudio Ranieri's side, and Drinkwater says that he likes what he's seen of the new arrivals.

"They're looking good; nice and sharp," the 25-year-old told Foxes Player HD. "As a bunch of lads we make sure that every player who comes in here feels welcome and I'm sure they'll agree that it's a pretty easy squad to fit into. So hopefully they all fit together and start to impress.

"I'm not too sure how people will approach us [next season], we'll have to see. I think we've gained a lot more respect from other teams and that showed towards the end of last season, definitely."