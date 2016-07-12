Leboeuf: Griezzman didn’t deserve award

Frank Leboeuf has criticised Antoine Griezmann's display in the Euro 2016 final, saying that he didn't deserve to be named player of the tournament.

Former France defender Leboeuf called into question UEFA's decision to award the Atletico Madrid forward with the accolade and felt Portugal centre-back Pepe should have been given that honour.

Griezmann's performances in the knockout stages of the competition were excellent, as he almost singlehandedly propelled the hosts to the final with five goals in three matches, including a brace in the semi-finals against Germany.

"I like Griezmann a lot, but he was not the player of the tournament. I do not agree with this choice," Leboeuf told RMC.

"We have to be critical. We only saw him from the quarter-finals on. He got two chances in the final, but he did not take them. We did not see too much of him otherwise.

"But UEFA has always worked like this. They always give man of the match to the player who scored, too.

"For me, there was someone like Pepe, you had Gareth Bale who led Wales the way. There were a number of players who showed a lot of quality.

"Pepe was in great form right from the start until the very end. Griezmann on the other hand was dropped for the second game."