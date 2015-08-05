Guardiola berates De Jong

Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he lashed out at AC Milan defender Nigel de Jong at half-time of Tuesday's Audi Cup fixture after his dangerous challenge on Joshua Kimmich.

The Bavarians won the game 3-0 courtesy of goals from Juan Bernat, Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski, but despite claiming the victory, Guardiola found reason for agitation.

The Spaniard was left seething after De Jong's tackle on Kimmich forced him to withdraw the 20-year-old midfielder midway through the first half.

As the teams headed to the dressing rooms, Guardiola caught up with the combative De Jong and launched a verbal tirade in the direction of the 30-year-old Dutchman.

While the severity of Kimmich's injury is not yet known, Guardiola was left frustrated that Kimmich would not feature in Wednesday's final against Real Madrid.

"I told De Jong that I was sad for Joshua," Guardiola told reporters. "He won't be able to play in the final [against Real Madrid] and perhaps he'll be out even longer than that."

However, AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic castigated Guardiola for venting his frustration at De Jong and asserted that tackles and injuries are part of the game.

"We play football, this is no ballet and fouls are part of the game," he said. "This is no friendly, this is a tournament to prepare for the season."