Hummels lauds Dortmund performance

Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels lavished praise on his side following their 2-0 victory over Chemnitzer in the DFB-Pokal on Sunday.

Dortmund secured their place in the second round thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 25th minute and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 82nd minute.

While impressed with Dortmund's defence, with Chemnitzer struggling to get a shot on target. Hummels admitted that his side should have taken advantage of the plethora of scoring opportunities they had in the first half and that the scoreline should have been greater than 1-0 at half-time.

"In the first half we did very well," he told reporters. "Chemnitzer struggled to get a shot on goal and we had chances to lead by more than 1-0. This is something that happens to us quite frequently.

"On the positive side, we came up against a deep-sitting opponent and managed to create some clear chances. That was a shortcoming in the past few years."

Even though Dortmund came close to conceding a goal on a number of occasions in the second half, Hummels was in the end pleased that his side secured their progression.

"In the second half we allowed the game to open up and Chemnitzer started to believe in themselves again," he said. "Roman Burki saved well from Anton Fink's wonderful shot and there were one or two other edgy situations. At 2-0, the win was sealed."