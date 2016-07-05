Xavi surprised Del Bosque went public

Xavi Hernandez expressed his surprise at Vincente del Bosque's decision to publish details of the apparent animosity between himself and Iker Casillas.

Last Friday, five days after Spain's final-16 elimination at the hands of Italy, Del Bosque told the press that he was convinced that the veteran goalkeeper was resentful over not being the first-choice keeper during the European Championship.

Casillas, despite his involvement in Spain's two successful Euro and World Cup campaings, found himself an understudy to David de Gea for all Spain's matches in the tournament.

"I'm sure Casillas was upset with me, and I understand," de Bosque told El Largue on Friday.

Former Spain midfielder Xavi gave his opinion on the matter in a discussion with Cuatro, saying that he's hopeful the two men can resolve the matter.

"I spoke to Iker and I'm convinced that they will patch things up, although I was surprised the Coach went public," the 36-year old, who now plays his football in Qatar, said.

"They're two excellent people," he continued. "They've got on very well for all these years. The two were important [to Spain’s success], they coped a lot during the time of troubled relations between Barcelona and Real Madrid to ensure everything was a success.

"I've gone two years without playing for the national team, so I don't know how they coexisted [in France].

"I spoke to Iker before Del Bosque's statements. He’s calm and feeling fine. We spoke about a little bit of everything," he added.