Portugal beat Poland on penalties

Portugal progressed to the Euro 2016 semi-finals after they beat Poland 5-4 on penalties, with their quarter-final tie finishing 1-1 after extra-time at Stade Velodrome on Thursday night.

Poland 1 Portugal 1 (AET)

Lewandowski gives Poles early lead

Sanches equalises with deflected shot

Tight game goes to extra-time

Patricio saves Blaszczykowski penalty

Quaresma scores deciding spot-kick

Match Summary

The White Eagles broke the deadlock just two minutes in through Robert Lewandowski, but Renato Sanches restored parity for the Seleccao on 33 minutes with a shot that took a slight deflection.

Cristiano Ronaldo spurned two guilt-edged chances to win the match in regulation time, but after another 30 minutes of football produced no further goals, the tie had to be decided by a shootout.

The Poles went with the same five takers that got the better of Switzerland in the last 16, but Jakub Blaszczykowski failed to beat the goalkeeper from 12 yards out on this occasion and Ricardo Quaresma was the hero for the Portuguese for the second match in succession as his winning penalty took them into the last-four.

Full Report

Poland made a flying start in Marseille and took the lead from their first attack after just two minutes when Cedric misjudged a long diagonal ball which allowed Kamil Grosicki to get in behind down the left and deliver an inch-perfect cross for Lewandowski to score from eight yards out.

Adam Nawalka’s side went on to control proceedings for a better part of the first half and Arkadiusz Milik created their next chance on 15 minutes with a shot that he dragged wide of the near post from 25 yards out after they had won possession just inside their own half.

Lewandowski tested Rui Patricio two minutes later with a low shot from just inside the area after being picked out by a square pass from Milik on the right touchline, but the goalkeeper made a comfortable save.

The Portuguese finally fashioned their first chance on 28 minutes as Ronaldo received the ball from Nani just outside the area, but the forward hit a tame shot at Lukasz Fabianski from 22 yards out after doing well to shake off his marker.

Fernando Santos’ men began to get a foothold in the game with a spell of sustained pressure and they were rewarded on 33 minutes when Sanches played a one-two with Nani before firing the ball inside Fabianski’s left post with the aid of a deflection off Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The Seleccao finished the half strongly with Eliseu seeing his delivery from the left take a deflection off Lukasz Piszczek and fly just wide of the far post, before Nani hit a weak shot straight at Fabianski from long range.

Lewandowski went close on 49 minutes as he got just ahead of Cedric to head Piszczek’s right-wing cross on goal, although it was an easy save for Patricio, while Ronaldo failed to hit the target at the other end seven minutes later after a good ball from Nani to play him in on the left.

Ronaldo should have given Portugal the lead on the hour mark from Nani’s dangerous cross on the left, but he completely missed the ball from a few yards out and Poland were able to clear.

Cedric had Fabianski worried three minutes later with a long-range strike on the right that flashed inches wide of the far post, while Patricio had to be alert to keep the scores level on 69 minutes as he pulled off a fine reaction save to near Milik at the near post from Artur Jedrzejczyk’s cross on the left.

Grosicki wasted a promising counter-attack on 75 minutes when he shot wildly from 25 yards out after Blaszczykowski had started the move, with Nani having been dispossessed deep in the Polish half.

Jose Fonte sent a header straight at Fabianski from eight yards out following an 80th-minute corner before Jedrzejczyk directed the ball just wide of his keeper’s right post moments later as he stretched to cut out a through-ball from Pepe.

The Portuguese had a glorious chance to snatch victory with four minutes remaining when Ronaldo latched onto a delightful chipped pass from Joao Moutinho, but another freshie from the forward inside the penalty area allowed Fabianski to gather gratefully.

Extra time beckoned and both teams only had one chance each in the first half, with Nani steering his header wide from a right-wing cross on 98 minutes, before Milik flashed a shot narrowly wide from 20 yards out moments later following good build-up play on the right flank.

A final chance fell to Piszczek at the death but he failed to prevent penalties as he blasted the ball over the crossbar from outside the area before the final whistle sounded moments later.

After the first seven spot-kicks were converted, Patricio pulled off a superb one-handed save to deny Blaszczykowski and Quaresma sent Portugal into the semi-finals with his penalty.