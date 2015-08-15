Pardew: Arsenal would have loved Cabaye

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew believes that new signing Yohan Cabaye could have been a star for Arsenal, their next opponents at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The France international midfielder recently joined the Eagles from PSG, but could well have ended up with the Gunners when Arsene Wenger was interested in signing him back when he played under Pardew at Newcastle United.

"I think he would have made a great Arsenal player," Pardew said. "But, let's be honest, [Wenger] has an abundance of talent in the midfield. He would have had to fight.

"He's a fantastic player, we are honoured to have him and he is definitely the level of Arsenal players. I don't think Arsene Wenger or anyone at Arsenal would disagree with that. We have a player who could definitely play in their team and that is a nice feeling for us."

Cabaye scored on his Eagles debut against Norwich City last weekend but, despite a winning return to the Premier League, Pardew thinks he is still some way from his best form.

"I wouldn't say Yohan is super-confident yet and super-fit like he was when I had him at Newcastle and it will take four or five games to get the best out of him, but that was pretty good last weekend."