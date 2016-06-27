Rooney: No more time to be wasteful

Captain Wayne Rooney urged England to start taking advantage of the chances they create at the Euros if they are going to progress further in the competition.

Despite boasting enviable firepower, the Three Lions' forwards have been very disappointing thus far at the European Championship, scoring only three goals in three matches despite creating more chances than any other team.

Rooney is well aware of the problem and, to his credit, does not deny the issue exists. He does, however, assure fans that it is sure to come to an end.

"Missing chances happens in football," he said at a press conference. "But we've dominated all three games, which we have not always done.

"We will score goals eventually so long as we keep creating chances. There is no more time to be wasteful."

Rooney was also very quick to defend young Manchester City forward Raheem Stirling from the stinging criticism he's received for his form at the tournament so far.

"Sterling is in a fine state of mind, he's behaving as ever," Rooney said. "There is no problem whatsoever. There is no question about his attitude.

"Raheem has been fantastic on the training pitch. He sticks around after the training to do extra work.

"He is a fantastic player who can make the difference. It would be wrong to question him."