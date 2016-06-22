Giggs expected to leave United

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs will announce his departure from the club in “a matter of days”.

In a statement this week, the 42-year-old will bring to an end his 29-year association with the North West side after a career which saw him become the most decorated player in football history.

Giggs’s departure comes after the former winger missed out on the manager’s job for the second time in succession, after being looked over for Louis van Gaal in 2014, before José Mourinho’s appointment last month.

The Welshman reportedly turned down a reduced role in the club’s coaching set-up under Mourinho, who is believed to be unwilling to make Giggs his assistant manager.

According to the Sunday People, he has decided that he can no longer wait for his chance at Old Trafford and wants to challenge himself as a manager elsewhere.

“Close friends of the star believe he could even take a break from football before trying to get into management next year,” the newspaper reported.

He has also been linked with the managerial vacancy at Nottingham Forest, despite the Nottingham Post reportedly seeking a foreign manager in their efforts to gain promotion next season.

Former Forest manager Stuart Pearce has weighed into proceedings, telling The Daily Express: “If I was advising Ryan I would probably tell him to stay in the world of Mourinho for two years, I wouldn’t be in any rush to take a manager’s job.”

During his playing career, Giggs scored 114 goals in 672 appearances for the Red Devils. His list of achievements with the club includes 13 Premier League winner’s medals, four FA Cup winner’s medals and two Champions League winner’s medals.