De Laurentiis urges Hamsik to remain calm

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms Marek Hamsik has requested a better pay packet but warned the player that the club's budget must be respected.

Following the Slovakian midfielder's stellar performances at the European Championship, the player's agent revealed he has received a number of phonecalls enquiring about the 28-year-old.

In response, De Laurentiis, played down the issue, citing his financial considerations and the player's current priorities.

"His agent has asked for a touch-up in his wages," he told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "But as a club we have a duty to respect the budget we decided on early in the season.

"At the moment I don't want to distract Marek from his commitments with the [Slovakian] national team, so I'd tell him to stay calm."