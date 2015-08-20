Robben: Memphis will flourish

Manchester United's Memphis Depay can become one of the best wingers in the world under Louis van Gaal, according to Netherlands international teammate Arjen Robben.

The 21-year-old recently made the switch from PSV Eindhoven to Old Trafford, and starred with two goals and an assist in their Champions League play-off qualifier against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

"He can become one of the top players in the world at Manchester United," the Bayern München winger told the Daily Mirror.

"He is already at such a high level but, playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world, he will get even better. Manchester United will want to get back to winning trophies and he will be a big part of that.

"I know that there was Liverpool and Manchester United interested in him but it was an easy decision for him.

"There would have been no reason for him to join a club not playing in the Champions League and Louis van Gaal is one of the best coaches in the world – Memphis can become the complete player under his guidance."

Robben knows van Gaal well, having played under him for Bayern and the Oranje, and the former Chelsea star believes that his compatriot could even claim the Premier League title this season.

"It will not be easy – it never is when there are so many new players to settle in – but I think Louis could win the league with Manchester United this year. It's his team now, his players, and, if the new signings settle quickly, I think it's possible."