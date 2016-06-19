Ireland to ‘throw everything’ at Italy: O’Neill

Ireland boss Martin O’Neill has promised to throw everything at Italy in his team’s final game on Thursday following their disappointing 3-0 loss to Belgium.

The republic sit bottom of Group E after Saturday’s defeat and know nothing but a victory in their final game against the Azzurri will give them a chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

“We must go and try to win, that can be our only thought,” O’Neill said. “There was a thought about possibly being able to go through unbeaten with three draws. That is gone now, and we’ve a game to win.”

“We’ll throw absolutely everything into it to try and win,” he added.

O’Neill said his team was capable of breaking down Italy, even though the Azzurri are yet to concede in France.

“I don’t think it will be as difficult as it’s maybe looking from here,” added O’Neill. “We’re capable of breaking Italy down and we might have to only take the one chance, that might be enough.”

With Italy already in the last 16, coach Antonio Conte has said he will rest key players.

Six of Conte’s squad: keeper Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Thiago Motta, Daniele de Rossi, and striker Eder are on a yellow card and face suspension should they pick up another.

Keeping that in mind, Conte said he would “pick a side to win the match, but also to rest players.”