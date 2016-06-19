Ronaldo misses penalty as Portugal draw

Portugal’s stuttering start to Euro 2016 continued on Saturday night as they were held to a goalless draw by Austria in their Group F encounter at the Parc des Princes.

Portugal 0 Austria 0

Ronaldo misses penalty

The Real Madrid star breaks appearance record for Portugal

Nani hits bar early on

Portugal third in group ahead of Austria in fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a second-half penalty for the Portugese on a night when he surpassed Luis Figo as the most capped player in his country’s history.

But on his 127th appearance, the Real Madrid ace could only strike the upright after he was fouled in the box with 10 minutes to play.

Earlier, Nani hit the post for Portugal as they drew a second successive game.

The first chance of the night fell to the Austrians as early as the third minute. Marcel Sabitzer’s whipped cross found Martin Harnik at the far post, but the ball was headed wide.

Three minutes later, the Portuguese almost took the lead but for a brilliant double save from Robert Almer. First the goalkeeper denied Luis Nani’s curling effort and then pushed Vieirinha’s long range effort wide to safety.

Nani had another opportunity on the half hour mark after rising well at the far post to head a Joao Moutinho cross, but he was once again unable to find the target as he rattled the woodwork.

Fernando Santos’ men pushed men forward in search of a winner and were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute when Christiano Ronaldo was pulled down in the box by Martin Hinterreger.

But the record-breaker saw his frustrating night continue as he struck the upright. And when he did find the net moments later, the goal was ruled out for offside.

The draw gave Austria their first point of the European Championship, while Portugal are on two points following their opening 1-1 scoreline against Iceland.