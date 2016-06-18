Niang agent confirms widespread interest

AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang has attracted the interest of various clubs around Europe, according to his agent.

West Ham United, Everton, Leicester City have been linked with former Caen forward in recent months, since Milan's dismal showing in 2015/16 Serie A campaign – finishing in seventh.

Moussa N'Diaye, who represents the young Frenchman, claims there have been enquiries about his availability from English Premier League and Bundesliga sides.

"Talk of formal offers for him is premature," he told Italian website Footmercato.

"There is interest, but no actual proposals yet. As happens in every transfer session, he is linked with many clubs.

"His potential emerged after the experience on loan at Genoa. His style of football is very interesting.

"There are several options, including in England and Germany, but no rush."