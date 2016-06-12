Heidel: Hunterlaar talk just speculation

FC Schalke 04 technical director Christian Heidel claims recent reports linking striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar with a move to Ajax Amsterdam are merely rumours.

The Netherlands international spent three prolific seasons at Ajax between 2006 and 2008, scoring 76 league goals in 92 appearances before earning a transfer to Real Madrid.

Huntelaar has been at Schalke for six years after joining from AC Milan in 2010 and Heidel is convinced he will remain with the Miners for the foreseeable future.

“There are no reasons to believe that he is leaving us,” he told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

“I have not conducted a personal meeting with him, but neither he nor his agent came to me. There have been reports that Franco Di Santo continues and Klaas-Jan leaves us. But that was no more than speculation.”

However, Heidel conceded that if Huntelaar was not committed to the club’s new philosophy, he would be allowed to leave.

“In general, we can say we`re going to talk to all the players whether they one hundred percent identify with our new philosophy,” he explained. “If it appears that there is a difference of opinion, you have to speak very openly and honestly.

“The decisive factor is that we have a group of players, which everyone stands behind the chosen philosophy. Along with coach Markus Weinzierl, we will now discuss it with all players.”