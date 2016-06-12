Wales edge Slovakia in Group B opener

Wales snatched a late winner in their opening Euro 2016 fixture as they recorded a 2-1 victory over Slovakia in a dramatic Group B encounter on Saturday evening.

Wales 2-1 Slovakia

Bale scores early opener

Wales hold one-goal lead until the break

Duda scores equaliser seconds after coming on

Robson-Kanu bags dramatic winner 10 minutes from time

Match summary

Wales got off to the perfect start thanks to their star forward Gareth Bale, his early free-kick gave them a 1-0 lead and they looked comfortable throughout the first half.

In the second half, Wales looked comfortable but manager Ján Kozák's decision to bring on 21-year-old Ondrej Duda proved to be a master stroke as the midfielder scored seconds after running onto the pitch.

The equaliser for the Falcons seemed to have spurred Chris Coleman's men on and they looked dangerous on the counter, with Bale and substitute Hal Robson Kanu, in particular, causing trouble with their pace and direct running.

And ten minutes from time it was the Reading man who grabbed the winner – after Aaron Ramsey's attempt to dribble past Martin Skrtl allowed the ball to fall at the feet of the forward to slot home the winner.

Full report

Coming into their first major tournament since 1958, Wales started the game totally unfazed by the historical moment – confidently stroking the ball around the park in the early stages.

As expected, their attacking talisman, Gareth Bale, was at the heart of all their attacks, supported by Ramsey and Crystal Palace midfielder Johnny Williams.

It took Bale just 10 minutes to open the scoring, although he was helped by some questionable positioning from goalkeeper Matúš Kozácik.

The Real Madrid forward's short run up followed by a brilliant shot of his left foot saw the ball swerve past the Viktoria Plzen shot-stopper to give Chris Coleman and his men the perfect start to the game.

Wales looked dominant after the goal and despite Marek Hamsik's early chance, the Slovakians rarely looked like a team that could break down the Welsh defence – only touching the ball once inside the area in the first half.

Once the second half started it became apparent that a change was needed for the side chasing the game.

In an inspired substitution by Jan Kozak, Ondrej Duda, who was only on the pitch for a matter of seconds, tucked home from just inside the area with his first touch after Robert Mak had brushed off Ramsey's challenge to produce a brilliant pass.

After a guilt-edged miss by Ramsey, who headed over the post from six yards out, it seemed as if the two sides would end up sharing the spoils, but Wales found their way back.

With 10 minutes remaining, substitute Hal Robson-Kanu stabbed the ball home from 10 yards after Aaron Ramsey's excellent pass. Robson-Kanu didn't make clean contact but did enough to send Wales' traveling fans into dreamland.

There was huge scare moments later for The Dragons when Adam Nemec headed the ball against Danny Ward's post, but they held on for a historic win in their first Group B encounter.