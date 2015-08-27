Coentrao joins Monaco on loan

Monaco have announced the signing of defender Fabio Coentrao on loan from Real Madrid for the rest of the 2015/16 campaign.

The Portugal international joined Los Blancos for a fee of £25m in 2011 but has struggled to force his way into the starting XI under the succession of managers during his four year spell at the Bernebeu, and managed just nine league appearances last season.

The 27-year-old is expected to replace Layvin Kurzawa as the club's first-choice left-back, with Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev confirming that Kurzawa would join Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

"Coentrao arrives tonight in the form of a loan deal," Visilyev told reporters.

"Kurzawa wanted to go to PSG and we have been paid a very large amount. But we have found an alternative."

A statement on Monaco's official website also confirmed the arrival of former Benfica man Coentrao: "Real Madrid and Monaco have agreed to the transfer of player Fabio Coentrao until June 2016."