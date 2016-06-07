AFC Asian Cup Preview: India v Laos

India will be looking for a more dominant display at home when they take on Laos for a place in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Blue Tigers defeated their Southeast Asian opponents 1-0 in Vientiane last week, thanks to a 55th-minute winner from Jeje Lalpekhlua.

It was a stuttering display from Stephen Constantine’s men and they will hope to put some clear daylight between them and Laos at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Constantine warned his players, “It’s 0-0 as far as I am concerned. We can’t go in there thinking ‘It’s 1-0, they are not that good’.”

“That’s not how I do things here and I will always try to find the positives in the teams that we are playing because we cannot afford to be complacent and take anybody lightly,” said the Englishman.

There will be several notable absentees from India’s starting line-up with an extensive injury list including Robin Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Rowlin Borges, Bikash Jairu, Cavin Lobo and Pronay Halder.

The onus will once again fall on national top scorer Sunil Chhetri to deliver the goods for his country.

Laos are likely to start with the same side from the first leg with no fresh injury concerns.

With India favourites to clinch the tie, head coach Valakone Phomphakdy said the pressure is on the hosts; “We will play with a free mind. [The players] should enjoy their football.”

“We lost 1-0 in the first leg. We have an opportunity now to win. We will look to play our football and make use of our opportunities,” he stressed.

A win or draw will take India directly into the third round, but Thim Xad are still very much in the competition.

A loss or draw will see them head into a two-leg play-off for one of three final spots in the next phase of the contest.