Raul backs Atleti to win Champions League

Former Real Madrid legend Raul has been impressed with the progress of city rivals Atletico and believes it is just a matter of time until they win the Champions League.

Atleti have remarkably made it to the final of Europe's elite club competition twice in the last three seasons, but agonisingly lost both times to Los Blancos, on penalties last season and in extra time two years previously.

The most recent loss resulted in head coach Diego Simeone admitting he needed to take some time to consider his future at the club, but Raul sees the situation in a more positive light.

"You have to expect in the next few years that Atletico will win that European Cup," the 38-year-old told reporters. "With the work they are doing at the moment, for sure that prize will come very soon."

Zinedine Zidane led Real to victory after being appointed to replace Rafael Benitez in January and Raul couldn't be more delight for his former Galacticos teammate.

"I'm happy for Zidane since he decided to take the route of coaching the Real Madrid youth team and after this year congratulations must be given because the results couldn't have been better," he added.

"We are all happy because the Champions League is the most important trophy, although that must not detract from the league."