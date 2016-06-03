Pepe hopeful of earning new deal

Real Madrid stalwart Pepe says he hopes he will be retained by the club next season after winning the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

The Portugal international, who is preparing for Euro 2016 with his country, has become a commanding presence alongside Sergio Ramos in Los Blancos defence since joining the club for €30 million in 2007.

As he enters the last year of his Los Blancos deal in what will be his 10th season at the club, the 33-year-old admits he'd leave if the club no longer feel they need his services.

"I hope that it is not my last year at Madrid. I take care of myself a lot to be (here) as long as possible," he told Marca.

"I have one year more and I hope to earn myself, with my performances, (the chance to be in the position so) that the club offers to renew me for one more year, or two.

"I will always give priority to Madrid. If the season finishes and they tell me that they do not count with me, I will gather my things. But Madrid will always be my first option."

The former Marítimo defender has made 316 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 13 goals.