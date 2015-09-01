Japan plan on ending winless streak

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic says he is confident that his side will beat Cambodia in their 2018 World Cup qualifying match at Saitama Stadium 2002 on Thursday.

The Japanese side have struggled lately having not won in their last four international matches.

They kicked off their qualifying campaign with a goalless draw at home against Singapore in June. They lost 2-1 to North Korea in the East Asian Cup in China and drew 1-1 with both South Korea and hosts China during the four-team tournament.

In a chat with reporters ahead of this week's match, Halilhodzic feels that his side has what it takes to beat Cambodia, who have lost both their opening qualifying games.

"The Cambodia match is the last one of the year to be played in Japan. We hope to finish the year beautifully," Halilhodzic said.

"We will win it and boost ourselves up for the away contest.

"To live up to your expectation and put up a good result, the team and the players all get together to play an effective game to boost ourselves up for the next away match and to put up another good result.

"I expect the match is going to be similar to the Singapore match, but we don't want to repeat that same outcome. We prepare detailed, various options against Cambodia and other teams," he added.

In the East Asia Cup, Halilhodzic used a second-string side but against Cambodia he will field a much stronger side which will include Shinji Kagawa, Makoto Hasebe, Keisuke Honda, Yuto Nagatomo and Shinji Okazaki.

Defender Tomoaki Makino has been ruled out due to a groin injury and has been replaced by Yuichi Maruyama.

Cambodia coach Lee Tae-hoon says that despite losing 4-0 and 1-0 to Singapore and Afghanistan respectively in June, they will try and come away with a positive result against Japan.

"I want my players to make the best of this great opportunity to play a world class team like Japan," said Lee.

"We have done well to come this far in reaching the second round. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain," he added.