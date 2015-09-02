Roma future bleak for Cole

Ashley Cole is facing an uncertain future at Roma after being ommitted from both their Serie A and Champions League squads for the 2015/16 campaign.

The 34-year-old left-back endured a difficult debut season with the Giallorossi following his move from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2014, managing just 16 appearances in all competitions.

Cole had the opportunity to return to the English Premier League during the recent transfer window, but decided to remain in the Eternal City despite seeing his first-team chances diminish even further with the arrival of Lucas Digne from Paris Saint-Germain.

The former England international, who was not named in Rudi Garcia's 25-man squad that will compete for the Scudetto, has also been left out of the European party of 23.

Cole could effectively still feature in the Coppa Italia, but with Garcia's side not entering the competition until December 6, he faces a long wait for any football at Stadio Olimpico this term.