Hazard admits Blues struggles

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard admits the club have made a below-par start to the campaign, and hopes the international break can help him regain his form.

The defending champion Blues have managed just one win so far this season and suffered a shock defeat last time out, losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in Jose Mourinho's second defeat at home in the Premier League.

Hazard's personal form has also struggled and the Belgian admits the squad need to get their act together once the League resumes next weekend following the international break.

"Individually and collectively, we are not at the same level," the Belgium international told L’Equipe.

"I accept [his criticism]; it is clear. You don’t need to be a football expert to understand that my level has dropped from last season.

"This is more a collective than an individual problem. We are professionals and we knew that this season was going to be difficult because we are champions."