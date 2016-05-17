PSV youngster plays down City rumours

PSV teenager Joel Piroe has played down reports linking him with a possible move to the English Premier League.

Reports in the Dutch media have suggested that the 16-year old forward was on his way to Manchester City in the off-season.

But Piroe feels the rumoured move is premature as he still has a lot more development ahead of him at the Eredivisie champions.

"I have been offered a contract by PSV a few weeks ago and if all goes well I will soon sign," he said.

"The interest of Manchester City, I heard, but for that, you really have to see my agent. I love it but I'm not doing that."

Piroe has not written off a move in the future, despite mentioning his desire to remain in Eindhoven.

"Everyone must decide for themselves. If you think you're ready, you should do that," he said. "I'm not ready yet. I first want to finish my school here and I wish to do well at PSV."