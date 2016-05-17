Lap of honour for champions Leicester

Thousands of supporters turned out for Premier League champions Leicester’s victory parade through the streets of the city.

Claudio Ranieri side’s defied 5000/1 odds to capture the first league title in the club’s 132-year history.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea saw the Foxes finish the season 10 points clear of nearest rivals Arsenal in the final standings.

Leicester’s players and staff took an open-top bus tour from Jubilee Square in the city centre to Victoria Park, celebrating with fans and former players of the club as they paraded the trophy through the streets.

“It is unbelievable, unbelievable. All of the city is here,” Ranieri told reporters while on board one of the victory parade buses.

“This is something special, a lot of people are happy and I am very glad.

“The team won but they played with heart, soul and the people understood this. I can say only thank you to all the people.”

Star striker Jamie Vardy echoed Ranieri’s thoughts.

“I heard a little rumour this morning we are expecting 250,000 people. Look what it means to them,” he said.

“All of the shops are shut, people are stuck out of windows and up on the roofs.

“It’s brilliant, what a day. Look at the achievement and what it means to the city next year with the extra revenue from Champions League football.

“It’s unbelievable and we are just enjoying it here at the front with the trophy.

“I’ll wait for it all to sink in then just have a few days to myself.”