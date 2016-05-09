Sunday’s Serie A round-up

Napoli remain in pole position for the runners-up spot in Serie A after they beat Torino 2-1 at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday night.

The Partenopei took just 12 minutes to break the deadlock through the league's leading marksman, Gonzalo Higuain, before Jose Callejon doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

Bruno Peres halved the deficit for Toro midway through the second half, but Maurizio Sarri's team claimed their second win on the trot to remain two points ahead of Roma in second place.

Elsewhere, Roma kept their automatic Champions League hopes alive with a routine 3-0 win over Chievo at Stadio Olimpico.

First-half goals from Radja Nainggolan (18') and Antonio Rudiger (39') gave the hosts a comfortable lead at the break, with Miralem Pjanic (85') sealing victory at the death.

The third-placed Giallorossi remain two points behind Napoli, who occupy the second and final automatic Champions League place, while the Gialloblu stay in ninth position.

Meanwhile, champions Juventus saw their impressive 10-match winning streak come to an end as they lost 2-1 against rock-bottom Verona at the Juventus Stadium.

Luca Toni capped off his final game for the relegated Gialloblu with the opener from the penalty spot on 43 minutes and Federico Viviani doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half.

Paulo Dybala managed to pull one back for the Bianconeri with a stoppage-time penalty as they suffered a first league defeat since October 28, halting a 26-game unbeaten run in the process.

Earlier in the day, Palermo gave themselves hope of beating the drop by holding Fiorentina to a goalless draw at Stadio Artemio Franchi, while Frosinone's relegation was confirmed with a 1-0 home defeat to Sassuolo.

Matteo Politano's winner at Stadio Matusa five minutes from time returned the 19th-placed Canarini to Serie B after just one season in the top flight as they are five points adrift of safety with only one game to go, with the Rosanero moving one point clear of the bottom-three.

Meanwhile, Carpi are staring relegation in the face after they went down 3-1 to nine-man Lazio at Stadio Alberto Braglia.

Jerry Mbakogu missed two penalties in the first half, which proved costly for the 18th-placed Biancorossi as goals from Milan Bisevac (23') and Antonio Candreva (32') saw them trailing 2-0 at half-time.

Miroslav Klose wrapped up the win on 73 minutes, although Lucas Biglia was then sent off for two yellow cards for the Biancocelesti before Mbakogu (84') pulled one back for the hosts moments later, while Filip Djordjevic received a straight red card at the death.

Udinese secured their Serie A status for next season after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Atalanta at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

The visitors struck first when Duvan Zapata opened the scoring after just 10 minutes, but 13th-placed La Dea hit back nine minutes later through Gianpaolo Bellini's penalty to earn a share of the spoils, which means Zebrette are mathematically safe from relegation in 16th spot, four points clear of the bottom-three.

Genoa moved into the top-half of the table with a convincing 3-0 win over Derby della Lanterna rivals Sampdoria at the Marassi.

The visitors were leading as early as the fourth minute after Leonardo Pavoletti opened the scoring, and Suso netted either side of the half-time break to secure all three points for Gian Piero Gasperini's side as they moved up to 10th position, six points clear of 15th-placed Samp.

Sunday's results:

Roma 3-0 Chievo

Atalanta 1-1 Udinese

Carpi 1-3 Lazio

Fiorentina 0-0 Palermo

Frosinone 0-1 Sassuolo

Sampdoria 0-3 Genoa

Verona 2-1 Juventus

Torino 1-2 Napoli