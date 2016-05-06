Ronaldo: Rashford reminds me of me

Manchester United sensation Marcus Rashford has earned the high praise of Brazil legend Ronaldo for his breakthrough season.

The 18-year-old, who burst onto the scene in the second half of the campaign, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Red Devils, including a brace against Arsenal and the winner in the Manchester Derby.

"He's a very good young player. I see some of myself in him for sure – he has courage and he's fast and is very good with the ball," Ronaldo told SunSport.

"I think for the strikers they have to be hungry to score and I see that with him. He has an amazing future."

In the same interview, Ronaldo also touted England as his favourites to win Euro 2016. "In the qualifiers they had 10 matches and 10 victories. I think England are the favourites to win. You have the best qualifying performance," he said.

"I would love to see England win. In England people love football so much, you deserve to win with the national team."