Agent: Hornets lead chase for Success

Isaac Success' agent has revealed that Watford are in pole position to sign the Nigeria Under-20 international from sister club Granada.

The 20-year-old forward has also attracted interest from La Liga rivals Valencia and Atletico Madrid, as well as Internazionale and Paris Saint-German after impressing for the Nazaries this season.

But one of his representatives, Dominic Egbukwu, insists the Hornets are the only club in for Success, who was recently voted Player of the Year at Los Carmenes.

"Watford and Granada are still negotiating, the wages are still being discussed," Egbukwu told the All Nigeria Soccer website.

"The only transfer fee Watford will have to pay is 10 percent sell-on clause to BJ Foundation.

"They are not releasing him to Valencia or any other club except Watford. Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and PSG have approached us. Plenty teams want him."

Success has made 28 league starts for the Andalusians this term, along with two appearances from the bench, scoring six goals.