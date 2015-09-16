Morata thrilled with City win

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata believes their 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League proves they 'are one of the strongest teams in Europe.'

The Bianconeri endured a significant overhaul in the off-season that many believe explains their stuttering start to the Serie A season, where they are yet to pick up a victory.

But an excellent performance at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night has given Morata confidence that last year's runners-up can now kick on, and expressed his delight at grabbing the winner.

"This is a very important victory for us, we have started the Champions League in the best way possible," Morata told Mediaset Premium.

"We have had difficulties in Serie A, but it is normal to have problems at the start [of the season], especially after we made a lot of changes during the summer.

"This is a starting point, when we play at our best we are one of the strongest teams in Europe.

"I worked hard throughout and tried to do well, today I was lucky enough to score the goal that has decided the match."