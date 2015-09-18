FA confirm Carneiro complaint

A complaint has been lodged against Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho for using abusive language toward club doctor Eva Carneiro in the opening-day clash against Swansea.

The much-publicised incident, which saw Carneiro berated by Mourinho after she had entered the field of play to attend to Eden Hazard late on in the 2-2 draw, led to her being dropped from the medical team for matchday duties.

She had subsequently received support from many quarters in the game and the FA have now confirmed Mourinho is under the microscope for his conduct, with reports in England claiming their compliance department is studying video evidence of the touchline row at Stamford Bridge.

A statement from the governing body read: "The FA has received an enquiry relating to an alleged incident during the Premier League fixture between Swansea v Chelsea on 8 August, and will make no further comment at this time."

Mourinho had taken umbrage with Carneiro after she and head physiotherapist Jon Fearn had been summoned onto the pitch by the referee to see to Hazard while the Blues were already a man down and under the cosh from the Swans in the closing stages of the match.