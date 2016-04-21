Choi: This is only the beginning

Choi Yong-soo watched his FC Seoul side secure top spot in AFC Champions League Group F before urging his players to seize the moment and push onwards.

First-half goals from Dejan Damjanovic and Park Yong-woo gave Choi’s men a 2-1 win over Thailand’s Burriram United on Wednesday.

However, despite the result, the Seoul coach was quick to tell his players that they have a lot more work to do before they've reached their goals.

“We have finished first in a very difficult group and I want to give credit to the players for that," he told reporters. "Through their determination and hard work we got good results.

“For us, the next step is to move on as if it is the start and not the end.

“We have had many tough games in a tough schedule and we did not play as well as we can but you can't play well in every game.

“We should have been a little more clinical but I am satisfied with the result."

Choi's side face Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their final group stage match on May 4.