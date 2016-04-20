Jeonbuk stun FC Tokyo

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors caused a major upset when they beat FC Tokyo 3-0 in the latter’s backyard in a pivotal AFC Champions League Group E encounter on Wednesday.

The surprising result temporarily guarantees Jeonbuk top spot in Group E with nine points.

However, FC Tokyo’s future in the competition is now in serious jeopardy as they have slipped down to third position having only accumulated seven points.

After a fast start against Becamex Binh Duong, Jiangsu FC secured all three points in that match and so find themselves in second place with eight points.

#ACL2016 | GROUP E 1 || @Jeonbuk_hyundai

2 || Jiangsu FC

3 || @fctokyo_express

4 || Becamex Binh Duong pic.twitter.com/5ICgizWAMk — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) April 20, 2016

In a game where so much was at stake, few expected to see end-to-end football from the outset. Understandably, both teams were very reluctant to throw numbers forward in the opening half-hour for fear of leaving the goal they were defending vulnerable.

Consequently, very little happened until Bo-kyung Kim, who has an English Premier League goal to his name from his time with Cardiff, opened the scoring for Jeonbuk in the 35th minute of play.Having gathered the ball with his back to goal, Kim spun effortlessly inside the box before finishing in clinical fashion.

Then in the 61st minute, Jae-sung Lee doubled Jeonbuk’s lead as he was on hand to head home from close-range after Kim shanked his shot from a Lee Dong-gook cross.

To further rub salt into the wounds of FC Tokyo, Moo-yul Go scored in added time, completing a 3-0 drubbing. The FC Tokyo defence, who looked shaky all evening, failed to deal with a long ball forward and Han Kyo-won broke into the penalty area before laying the ball back across the face of goal for fellow substitute Go to fire into the unmanned net as goalkeeper Kentaro Kakoi had been cleverly drawn out of position.

FC Tokyo’s top goal scorer on the continent, Masato Morishige, will be disappointed he was unable to add to his competition tally of two goals.

With everything still to play for in the group, FC Tokyo will have to find a way of creating more chances against Binh Duong in their last game.